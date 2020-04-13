Presidente Supermarkets, Yasiel Puig donate meals to doctors and nurses

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-based supermarket chain has donated fresh meals to doctors and nurses working at nine UHealth Jackson urgent care centers in the greater Miami area to aid them during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of Major League Baseball slugger Yasiel Puig, Presidente Supermarkets donated fresh meals to more than 100 healthcare workers on Monday.

“We are very appreciative for the donations that Presidente Supermarkets is giving for our staff, our doctors and medical staff, because we continue to work very hard with this pandemic,” clinic administrator Odalys Vega said.

As the demand for food assistance continues to rise at an extraordinary rate, Presidente Supermarkets felt that delivering a home-cooked meal to the doctors, nurses and staff was the least they could do.

“To provide warm meals, all ready to eat meals, to all of the staff and doctors and nurses at all of these urgent care centers who take in these patients every day and leave their families every day to come to work and help the community, so this is one small token of appreciation for their hard work,” Presidente Supermarkets spokesperson Helena Poleo said.

Although the coronavirus has spread throughout the U.S., the hunger of Americans has not diminished, so for anyone who has to work during the pandemic, any meal is welcome.

