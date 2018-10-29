FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Final preparations are underway for an annual South Florida tradition: the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

7Skyforce on Monday hovered above the Hall of Fame Marina, where various kinds of vessels are docked and ready for the annual event.

Organizers said this will be the largest display of superyachts in the show’s history.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2018 starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

