Postal inspectors ask for help in solving theft of postal worker’s master key

MIAMI (WSVN) - Postal inspectors were passing out reward flyers Wednesday to help find the person responsible for an armed robbery of a postal worker’s keys.

Inspectors canvassed the area near the 200 block of Northeast 59th Street in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, hoping to find answers that can help bring the robber to justice.

“We have a lot of missions, but our number one mission is the safety of all of our employees,” Postal Inspector Ivan Ramirez said. “When someone comes up to them and commits such a heinous crime, we take it very seriously. Everything takes a back seat.”

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon.

“She, of course, complied, turned over the keys, which is what they were after, and then fled the scene,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the robbery usually comes down to identity theft.

“Identity theft doesn’t happen because they steal your mail, per se,” Ramirez said. “It usually happens more online, or maybe at your school, or maybe your physician’s office. They’ll get information like that, but when they apply for services, merchant credit cards, benefits, what have you/ Now, it’s gotta be mailed somewhere. We need to mail it somewhere, so if they have a good address, it’s going to go to that good address and now I need access to it, and if that good address has a lock box, I need a key.”

Inspectors are hoping someone may recognize the black Chevrolet Camaro they said the suspect drove off in.

“Without the public’s assistance, without your assistance, there’s no way we would be able to solve this as quickly as we’re hoping to do so,” Ramirez said.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. You may be eligible for a $20,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.