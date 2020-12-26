Post-Christmas sales, gift exchanges draw South Florida shoppers to malls

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Shoppers looking to take advantage of day-after-Christmas sales and to exchange unwanted gifts flocked to malls across South Florida.

7News cameras captured large crowds browsing stores at Aventura Mall, Saturday afternoon.

“I came to Aventura Mall to take advantage of, not only the sales, but I had a couple of exchanges that I needed to do, so I could get a perfect fit for the gifts that I got yesterday,” said shopper Crystal Rouhani.

Rouhani said that, despite the pandemic, she has been enjoying the holidays.

“My holidays were great. Obviously, they’re a little different, but I really did enjoy some time with family, even if it was over Zoom,” she said. “We did a great Zoom call and opened up gifts together.”

Shoppers are advised to expect larger crowds than usual due to gift returns and after-Christmas sales.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.