Possible homicide investigation underway in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible homicide at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the Marcel Beauty & Variety Store along Northeast Sixth Avenue and 149th Street, early Tuesday morning.

The call to officials came in after a fire started in the back of the strip mall where the beauty store is located.

As many as two people may have been inside. However, the number of fatalities or injured victims have not yet been confirmed.

The Medical Examiner’s Office van was on scene, but has since left.

Police have not yet said if they suspect the fire to be arson.

