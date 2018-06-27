Pompano Beach woman paddleboards from Cuba to Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who traveled by paddleboard from Cuba to Key West is hoping her trip will break a world record.

Paddleboarder Victoria Burgess embarked on the 100-mile journey from Havana, Cuba to the southernmost point in Key West. She arrived at her destination on Wednesday.

While Burgess waits to have her record attempt certified by the Guinness World Records judges, Wednesday, she spoke about the journey.

“About my trip? It was long,” she said. “I paddled on my left side probably for about 80 percent of the time.”

The trip took over 20 hours, and Burgess hopes that all her hard work will land her in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Burgess, who is also a Pompano Beach fire inspector, would like to this trip inspire others.

“I hope to help U.S.-Cuba friendship. That’s what I’m here for, for friendship and love,” she said, “and to bring hope to everybody between the U.S. and Cuba, and to show hope to women all around the world that anything can be done.”

Despite all her hard work, Burgess still found time to pose for pictures.

About five years ago, a Tennessee musician became the first man to standup paddleboard from Cuba to the Florida Keys.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.