Pompano Beach woman arrested, accused of torturing 13-year-old stepson with intellectual disability

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a woman accused of engaging in the long-term torture of her 13-year-old stepson.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Jennifer Foran. She faces charges of child abuse and aggravated assault.

In court on Thursday, it was revealed the 13-year-old boy is her husband’s son.

Investigators said Foran would tether the teen to a step stool, a water heater or other appliances.

When deputies found the 13-year-old, he was drenched in his own urine, had a blanket around his head and his body was covered in scars.

“The allegations in this case, judge, are horrific,” said Assistant State Attorney Mat Lopes. “The victim is 13 years old and has an intellectual disability. The facts state that not only did Mrs. Foran tie the victim up and was whipping him, she burned his eye.”

Broward Circuit Judge Tabitha Blackmon read the long list of allegations as Foran listened.

“When the officers arrived, they saw the victim’s burn mark on his face. He was tethered to a metal step stool,” she said. “This long-term abuse, based on the officers’ investigation revealed linear scars throughout the victim’s entire body. It’s alleged the defendant used an eyebrow razor to inflict marks on the victim. His blood can be seen as seeping through his shirt, and it’s alleged that it was common for him to be tied up to the water heater or other appliances.”

Also revealed in court, there is a video of Foran yelling at the boy, saying he doesn’t feel pain, but in the video referenced in court, apparently the boy cries back for help.

During the hearing, Foran is seen shaking her head, as if to negate the allegations, as Blackmon said what the suspect could be heard saying in the video.

“She berates, allegedly, the victim in the recording, ‘With your non-crying, non-feeling [expletive] that don’t even [expletive] faze you. You don’t even feel it,’ while the victim is crying, ‘I do feel it,'” said Blackmon, “and then she’s yelling at him, ‘No, you don’t,’ and whipping can be heard in the background.”

Deputies also said Foran shot at the teen’s father while inside the home to scare him.

She is currently being held at the North Broward Bureau of the Broward County Jail on $450,000 bond. She is also required to stay away from both victims and the Pompano Beach home where she once lived.

“You can’t have any contact with any minors under the age of 18, and that includes the other children in the home. Do you understand?” said Blackmon.

“Yes,” said Foran.

