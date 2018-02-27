Police wrangle 9-foot alligator outside Florida apartment building

COCOA, Fla. (WSVN) — Only in Florida would you have to call police about an alligator on your doorstep!

Police in Cocoa responded after neighbors at an apartment complex called about a gator roaming by their front doors.

When the trapper arrived, the nine-foot gator had made itself comfortable by the front door of a unit.

It took about 20 minutes for the trapper to wrangle the reptile with the help of several officers. Police did not say where the gator was taken.

Wildlife officials said gators often roam during warm weather in search of water.

Anyone who encounters an alligator is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

