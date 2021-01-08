Police take prisoner into custody after he escapes from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a prisoner into custody after he escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

A large police presence could be seen surrounding the hospital, at 1611 NW 12th Ave., at around 4 p.m., Friday.

The inmate, identified as Jermaine Henderson, was apprehended in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 38th Street about 20 minutes after he escaped from the hospital.

City of Miami Police said Henderson was at the hospital for surgery, but the exact surgery was not specified due to HIPAA privacy laws.

Henderson was in police custody on several charges, including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. In the past, he has also faced charges that include armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery on an officer.

According to police, Henderson was in the bathroom in a secure area of the hospital wearing a gown. Somehow, he escaped through the ceiling and left the property.

Police said they would not go into detail how Henderson escaped.

7News reached out to Jackson Memorial Hospital for more information on the escape, but they deferred all questions to police.

It remains unknown what additional charges Henderson may face for escaping the hospital.

