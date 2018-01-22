Police set up perimeter for armed barricaded subject in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Monday morning, due to an armed, barricaded subject.
According to a tweet from Miami-Dade Police, the barricaded subject is in the area of Southwest 209th Street and 133rd Avenue.
A woman was seen being brought out by a special response team, but her involvement has yet to be confirmed by officials.
A heavy police presence remains in the area, and residents are advised to avoid the scene.
