Police set up perimeter for armed barricaded subject in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Monday morning, due to an armed, barricaded subject.

According to a tweet from Miami-Dade Police, the barricaded subject is in the area of Southwest 209th Street and 133rd Avenue.

The area of SW 209 Street and 133 Avenue continues to be an active police scene. Our officers are dealing with an armed barricaded subject. Continue to avoid the area. Those in the immediate vicinity, please remain inside your residence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/w4ZosnCL4j — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 22, 2018

A woman was seen being brought out by a special response team, but her involvement has yet to be confirmed by officials.

A heavy police presence remains in the area, and residents are advised to avoid the scene.

