Police seize $4M worth of marijuana at SW Miami-Dade grow house

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seized nearly $4 million worth of marijuana in a drug bust in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials made the discovery at a grow house in the area of Southwest 200th Street and 168th Avenue on May 30.

They were executing a search warrant at the property when they found about 200 plants.

Police arrested 49-year-old Juan Oliva-Villar and charged him with trafficking.

