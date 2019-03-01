NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted murder in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said they want to talk to Victor Cardenas. Officials believe he had some involvement in the Dec. 17 crime.

Investigators said the incident took place the area of Northwest 67th Street and 18th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man believed to be Cardenas running after a man on a bicycle while holding a gun.

If you have any information on this incident or Cardenas’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

