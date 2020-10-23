Police searching for teen last seen in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Pembroke Pines more than a week ago.

Kayla Montoya, 17, was last seen near Southwest 58th Manor and 149th Way on Oct. 14.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

