Police searching for teen last seen in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Pembroke Pines more than a week ago.

Kayla Montoya, 17, was last seen near Southwest 58th Manor and 149th Way on Oct. 14.

MISSING JUVENILE: Have you seen 17-year-old Kayla Montoya? Kayla was last seen on 10/14/20, and may possibly be in the Miami area. Kayla is a white Hispanic female, 5'9", 180lbs, red hair & brown eyes. Please contact 954-431-2200 with any information regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/inTdhD1OMg — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 22, 2020

She is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.