MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who ran away from her Miami Beach home, Friday.

According to Miami Beach Police, 14-year-old Julietta Fernandez was last seen along the 2800 block of Collins Avenue.

Officials said her mother came home to find her daughter missing. The teen left a note stating she was leaving and not coming back.

#MissingChild: Have you seen Julietta? Please call police at 305.673.7901. pic.twitter.com/A1qN7cJ9nY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 15, 2018

Investigators said Fernandez, who has been Baker Acted before, is a chronic runaway and has left similar notes in the past.

If you have any information on her current whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

