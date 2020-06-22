Police searching for missing teen from Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teen from West Pembroke Pines.
Seventeen-year-old Kara Rae Toney-Wolcott went missing from 151 N.W. 188th Ave, June 15.
The teen left home following an argument with her mother and she has not been seen since.
Toney stands 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen with a blue Plantation Soccer bag with the name ‘Katie’ written on it.
If you have any information on Toney’s whereabouts, please contact Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.