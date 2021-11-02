MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a man who went missing Monday.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in their search for 39-year-old Warren Taliaferro III.

Taliaferro was last seen near South Miami Avenue and Halissee Street in Coconut Grove, Monday.

Taliaferro stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Taliaferro was last seen wearing a gray hospital gown and carrying a white hospital bag with clothes.

Police said Taliaferro suffers from depression and could be suicidal.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6300.

