Police searching for missing Margate woman

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A desperate search is underway for a missing Margate woman.

Officials said 51-year-old Sharon Melissa-Wherry was last seen leaving her home Thursday afternoon.

Wherry left in her 2017 silver Ford Focus with the Florida tag JCPB89.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes and suffers from bipolar disorder.

Wherry was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

