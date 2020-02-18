Police searching for missing endangered Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing 20-year-old Miami man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down Edgard Hernandez.

We need your assistance in locating 20 year old, Edgard Hernandez who was reported missing earlier this morning. He was last seen driving a red Hyundai Elantra. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call Miami Police at 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/o1cRAHqmsa — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 18, 2020

Detectives said Hernandez was last spotted early Tuesday morning wearing a beanie, gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Hernandez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a red Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag NGIY95.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police Missing Persons detail at (305) 603 -6300 or (305) 579-6111.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.