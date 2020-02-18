Police searching for missing endangered Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing 20-year-old Miami man.
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down Edgard Hernandez.
Detectives said Hernandez was last spotted early Tuesday morning wearing a beanie, gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.
Hernandez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a red Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag NGIY95.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police Missing Persons detail at (305) 603 -6300 or (305) 579-6111.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.