FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter on the run after a man was fatally gunned down in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene near Northwest 13th Avenue and Fourth Street, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said 28-year-old Roy Palarchie was shot multiple times in front of his house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not provided any details about the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

