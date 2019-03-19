Police searching for crooks who stole piggy bank, car keys from Miramar home

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two crooks who burglarized a Miramar home.

The burglary happened along Southwest 100th Avenue and 23rd Street, around 4:30 a.m., Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the crooks standing at the front door of the home before making his way inside.

A short time later, the crook can be seen in the video leaving with a piggy bank and the homeowner’s keys.

The duo then drove off in the victim’s Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

