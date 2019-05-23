Police: Search underway for driver of stolen car who hit Miami officer, fled on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, hit a City of Miami Police officer with a stolen car in a Miami neighborhood.

Officials said the attack took place in the area of Northwest 17th Place and First Street, Thursday afternoon.

Police said the officer pulled over the subject during a routine traffic stop. When they realized the vehicle was stolen, they said, the driver struck the officer and sped away.

Investigators said the subject ditched the vehicle near Northwest Third Avenue and took off on foot.

Officials said the victim suffered minor lacerations to his arms. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“The officer was alert and conscious when he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Police have set up a perimeter extending from Northwest 13th and 14th avenues and from Northwest Second to Fifth streets.

7News cameras captured K-9 units combing through the neighborhood, just before 6 p.m.

Fallat advised area residents to remain on high alert.

“We are telling the nearby residents to please remain inside. We have shut down various roadways to take precautionary measures because we don’t know if he’s armed or not,” she said.

Police are searching for a man standing 6 feet 4 inches tall who was last seen wearing a white tank top.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

