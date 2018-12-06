Police search for trio behind home invasion, sexual assault at Kendall home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three masked robbers who brutally attacked a 76-year-old man and sexually assaulted his 60-year-old wife inside their Kendall home.

Detectives said three men ambushed the man in his driveway and forced their way into his home. They carried out a beating, a home invasion and a sexual assault before they fled with the victim’s vehicle.

The incident happened in the Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood north of The Falls Shopping Center and south of Baptist Hospital, late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the three subjects then tied up the 76-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife.

Officials said the female victim was sexually assaulted at some point during the invasion, which lasted for about 40 minutes.

The homeowner said the men agreed to leave after he offered them the keys to his Lexus sedan.

The trio fled the scene in the car and took other personal items and a firearm.

Police said all three men had their faces covered with Halloween masks and are somewhere between 20 to 30 years old.

News of the attack came as a shock to residents in the neighborhood.

“I see a lot of police cars going in, going out,” said neighbor Eddie Garcia. “I don’t know nothing about it.”

“It’s kind of scary. It’s so close to home,” said neighbor Yvette Sedano. “Yeah, kind of scary.”

“Concerned. Not really afraid, just be aware,” said resident Joaquin.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

