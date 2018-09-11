Police search for subject in attempted robbery at downtown Miami Metromover station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a man attempted to rob a couple of tourists at the Riverwalk Metromover in downtown Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject as he emerged from an elevator at the station along Southeast Fourth Street and 88th Avenue, around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Moments later, the man could be seen on video confronting the couple from South Carolina on the stairs and demanding the woman’s cellphone.

According to Miami-Dade Police investigators, both victims then ran up to the platform to try to escape in the elevator.

Officials said the crook followed the couple inside the elevator and struck the male tourist in the face with his elbow.

The female tourist was also hurt during the attack.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated both victims at the scene.

The subject eventually took off empty-handed.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.