Police search for Orlando man who went missing after weekend getaway in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Orlando man who made a trip to Miami for his birthday has gone missing, and his family believes his life is in danger.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Jeremiah Chavez, who went missing after a night at Club Space in Downtown Miami over the weekend.

Chavez posted videos on Snapchat as he entered Club Space with three friends on Saturday. He was supposed to return home to Orlando on Sunday, but his parents said he didn’t show up.

His family drove to Miami in an effort to find their loved one.

“We need him home,” said Chavez’s mother, Mary.

The family told 7News that the last time they spoke to him Sunday afternoon, he told them he was in trouble.

“The last phone call that he made he stated that somebody was chasing him to kill him,” Mary said. “I don’t know why, but all I did see in that video was that he was running for his life.”

Chavez also sent a message to his sister where he was breathing hard and indicated that he was in danger.

“He said he had some guys that were looking for him, trying to find him,” said Angel Vera, the fiancé of Chavez’s sister. “He said, ‘Call the FBI. I’m being chased. There’s people looking for me. I need help, please help me.'”

When asked what he said in response, Vera became emotional. “Tell me where you’re at. I can come pick you up. Tell me the building, something near in the area that we could come by and you can hide,” he said. “Please go to the police station. Go to a hospital, somewhere where there’s people.”

Monday marked Chavez’s 28th birthday. Miami Police are concerned and are looking for him.

If you have any information on Chavez’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or 911.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.