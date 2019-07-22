Police search for missing Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing from the South Florida State Hospital.

Officials said 23-year-old Altorick Barosy went missing from the hospital, located at 800 East Cypress Drive, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Barosy is believed to have left the facility at around 8:30 p.m. after climbing out of a screened-in patio area.

He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 152 pounds and has brown eyes.

Barosy is diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, has a low intellectual functionality and does not have a history of violence, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Officials said he uses public transit and frequently visits Miami Gardens.

If you have any information on Barosy’s whereabouts, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, or 954-437-1105.

