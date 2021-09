SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing man.

Alberto Sanchez, 72, vanished from the South Miami area last Friday.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a white and green shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information, call police at 305-663-6302.

