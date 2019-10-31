Police search for missing elderly man out of Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered man out of Plantation.
Eighty-five-year-old Charles “Pete” Benton was last seen on the 800 block of Southwest 56th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Authorities said Benton has an altered mental status and was heading to an unknown destination.
He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and short gray hair on the sides of his head.
Officials said Benton was last seen wearing either a blue jacket with gold lettering on the back and brown shoes or navy-blue pajamas with white stripes.
If you have any information regarding Benton’s whereabouts, call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.