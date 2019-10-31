Police search for missing elderly man out of Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered man out of Plantation.

Eighty-five-year-old Charles “Pete” Benton was last seen on the 800 block of Southwest 56th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said Benton has an altered mental status and was heading to an unknown destination.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate please call 911 or contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100. pic.twitter.com/nBSDZnhlQJ — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) October 31, 2019

He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and short gray hair on the sides of his head.

Officials said Benton was last seen wearing either a blue jacket with gold lettering on the back and brown shoes or navy-blue pajamas with white stripes.

If you have any information regarding Benton’s whereabouts, call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

