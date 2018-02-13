Police search for missing Coconut Creek elderly man

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing in Coconut Creek.

A search is underway for 92-year-old Joseph Makler. Makler was last seen at his residence on Monday night.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Ford Fusion with Florida tag L409ZP.

Makler’s vehicle was seen leaving the guard gate of his neighborhood at 3:06 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said Makler has medical concerns that require medication, and he uses a walker for assistance in getting around.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Coconut Creek Police at (954) 956-1579.

