Police search for missing 13-year-old from Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for Victoria Gonzalez.

The 13-year-old’s mother said she went missing Wednesday morning, heading to Gulfstream Elementary School.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 196 pounds.

Police said Gonzalez’s disappearance is being investigated as a runaway.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is urged to call Hallandale Police at 954-457-1400.

