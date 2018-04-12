Police search for Miami Shores home burglar

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar was caught on camera in a Miami Shores home.
On April 2nd, surveillance cameras recorded a man walking into a home near Northwest 93rd Street and First Avenue and leaving with a package.
Police said the suspect came into the home through a bathroom window.
Police are searching dark-skinned hispanic male with a beard and a man bun.
If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
