Police search for man who defrauded renters after posing as Hollywood landlord

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who defrauded renters in Hollywood.

Officials with the Hollywood Police Department said the man used the fake name of James Williams and posed as the owner of a property located at 1919 Mayo Street.

The fake landlord scammed three potential renters out of thousands of dollars after posting ads about the multi-family property on Craigslist.

Detectives said the man had no authority to rent the property listed and left the defrauded renters without a place to live.

If you have any information on who this man is or his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.