LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman who shot at an Uber driver’s vehicle in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened along Northwest 49th Avenue and 24th Court at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

The victim, Jorge Tanchez, said he was doing a dropoff when his passenger pulled out a gun and demanded he handed over his wallet.

“I just told him, ‘In the name of Jesus Christ, exit my car,’ and he was backing up from the car and I just started driving,” said Tanchez. “He shot two times.”

Tanchez was not injured.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

