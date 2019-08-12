Police search for 2 men who stole from Pembroke Pines liquor store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole from a liquor store in Pembroke Pines.
The crooks were caught on camera walking into an ABC Fine Wine and Spirits store, located along the 10700 block of Southwest City Center Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m. on August 2.
According to officials, the crooks put several bottles of liquor down their pants and underneath their shirts.
The men made their way out of the store with nearly $750 worth of alcohol.
If you have any information on this liquor store theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.