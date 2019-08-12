Police search for 2 men who stole from Pembroke Pines liquor store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole from a liquor store in Pembroke Pines.

The crooks were caught on camera walking into an ABC Fine Wine and Spirits store, located along the 10700 block of Southwest City Center Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m. on August 2.

According to officials, the crooks put several bottles of liquor down their pants and underneath their shirts.

Can you assist our agency in identifying these two unknown suspects, who shoplifted over $744 worth of items from ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (10798 Pines Blvd) on 8/2/2019? Please contact the PPPD at 954-435-6563 or @crimestoppers2 with any information.

Case # PPPD19OFF046941 pic.twitter.com/ZyYCbgvxFu — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 12, 2019

The men made their way out of the store with nearly $750 worth of alcohol.

If you have any information on this liquor store theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

