Police search for 2 Hollywood home burglary suspects

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two crooks who burglarized a home in Hollywood.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men making their way into the home, located along South Highlands Drive and Monroe Street on June 7.

They could be seen using a brick paver to break the back sliding glass door to the home.

Authorities said the crooks swiped a jewelry box from the victim’s bedroom that contained jewelry and $2,500 in cash.

The box itself is estimated to be worth $399, and the jewelry is said to be worth $11,847.

The suspects fled the scene in a waiting vehicle parked nearby. The make and model of the vehicle remain unknown.

