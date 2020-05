MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have safely located a missing 14-year-old Miami boy.

Dominick Adams was reported missing Wednesday afternoon from 1117 NW Third Ave.

UPDATE: Dominick Adams has been recovered. https://t.co/JAwbbmNBru — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 28, 2020

He was located at around 9:10 p.m., Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.