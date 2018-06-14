Police respond to reports of shots fired in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to reports of shots fired at a fast food restaurant in Lauderdale Lakes, Thursday afternoon.

Officials are investigating after a man claimed to have been struck by a bullet at a McDonald’s located at 4400 N. State Road 7.

Crime scene could be seen near the drive-thru area.

Police said the man was treated at a different location and was able to drive himself home.

There has been no confirmation if the man was even struck by a bullet.

The McDonald’s has been closed off as authorities work on reviewing surveillance footage to see what may have taken place.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.