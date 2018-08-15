Police release video of man who attacked, carjacked woman in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new video of a man accused of attacking a woman in her West Miami-Dade home and leaving her tied up while he stole her car.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim arrived home to find an unknown man inside her bedroom. When she tried to leave, the man grabbed her and started punching and choking her.

He then pulled out a knife and forced the woman back into her room, where her bound her to the bedroom dresser and fled the scene in her 2015 Toyota 4 Runner.

Surveillance cameras recorded the man entering and exiting the woman’s house.

The woman then called her daughter, distraught.

“She called me. She was screaming. She was crying. She said that the house just got robbed,” said the victim’s daughter.

The woman’s daughter said the man also got away with a computer, jewelry and cash.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.