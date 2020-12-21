Police officer shoots burglar during chase in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer was forced to fire after a man broke into a home in Homestead.

It happened near northeast Fifth avenue and Ninth Court, Sunday night.

Police said they responded to a burglary in progress when a man took off from the scene and they started chasing him.

The man rammed an officer’s cruiser, and the officer opened fire, striking him.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were hurt in the pursuit.

