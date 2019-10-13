Police: No shooting at Town Center in Boca Raton; man hospitalized

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A loud noise ignited a shooting scare that led police to place the Town Center at Boca Raton on lockdown for hours and sent a man to the hospital with a serious head injury. Investigators said there are no signs a gun went off at the mall.

Boca Raton Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the mall located along the 6000 block of Glades Road just after 3 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured police focusing their efforts in the southeast part of the mall. SWAT units from Boca Raton and Delray Beach police, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office, were seen swarming that area.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a 7News crew witnessed a SWAT official used a loudspeaker to tell someone, “Come out with your hands up.” However, no subject was taken into custody.

***NO SHOOTING*** at Boca Town Center Mall. At this time police say some sort of loud noise caused the panic. Investigators haven’t found any signs of a shooting (shell casings, bullet holes etc…) The one man seriously hurt hit his head as he was running during chaos@wsvn pic.twitter.com/CRLuxCRSaV — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 13, 2019

Video posted to social media platforms captured shoppers running for cover inside and outside of the shopping center. A shaky video posted to Twitter was recorded by a man frantically trying to exit the mall.

Two women told 7News they were having a late lunch when this all unfolded. They ended up hunkering down in a bathroom for about two hours with no clue about what was taking place outside.

Cellphone video taken by Rachel Cohn outside of the mall shows several armed officers walking inside while shoppers head in the opposite direction.

Another video posted to Twitter captured a Boca Raton Police officer next to his patrol car in a parking lot hunkered down next to what appears to be a person lying in the pavement.

Two young sisters said they were leaving Forever 21 when they heard what they believed to be a single gunshot. They said their parents are in the back of the Apple Store waiting to be escorted out of the building by police.

However, investigators have not confirmed any of these witness reports.

Meanwhile, officers located the victim in the food court area. Officials said he hit his head while attempting to run out of the mall.

Paramedics transported the patient to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported, but police said some shoppers may have suffered minor injuries trying to flee the mall. Paramedics remained outside the mall to tend to shoppers with minor injuries.

Security officials with the mall have advised all those inside to stay in the stores until officers are able to evacuate them. Police said this will be a long process.

“We’ don’t have any suspect information that we’re releasing at this time. Again, that’s why we put the information out, but if we have anything at all we’ll update you for what we’re looking for,” said Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander during a news conference. “Understand, part of this process is going over a lot of technology, a lot of video.”

Federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also responded to the scene.

