Police: Man dies after being shot during attempted carjacking in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot inside of a vehicle during an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of an Opa-locka apartment complex.

Opa-locka and Miami-Dade Police officers, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, responded to the Glorieta Gardens complex in the area of Northwest 130th Street and Alexandria Drive, just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Authorities said the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Frank Labady, was pronounced dead at the scene inside a vehicle. Investigators said he was visiting friends or family at the complex.

“That’s what it appears at this point: that the person wanted to take the car from a carjacking of some sort or some type of armed robbery,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Detectives said an unknown man went up to Labady and made several demands.

“Demanded his car, he was armed with a firearm. When the victim did not comply, he attempted to drive away,” Zabaleta said.

That’s when, investigators said, the crook shot at the victim and hit him. They also said Labady tried to keep driving towards the back part of the parking lot, lost control and hit a wall alongside the parking lot.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where first responders could be seen investigating inside of the damaged, dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

Investigators said the shooter fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

“Somebody had to see them running somewhere,” Zabaleta said. “Somebody had to see something.”

Roads in the area were blocked off while police searched the area.

