Police: Little Haiti rape suspect held gun to toddler’s head before attack

MIAMI (WSVN) - As a man accused of a rape in Little Haiti faced a judge Thursday, more details of his alleged crimes are coming to light.

Tavares Anthony Canty had little to say in court Thursday. The 34-year-old is facing several charges including armed sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and voyeurism.

Police said Canty attempted to kidnap a woman outside her Little Haiti home April 26. However, she was able to get away.

Investigators said Canty then sexually assaulted a different woman after he held a gun to her baby’s head.

“In the course of those assaults, he threatened to shoot her 2-month-old baby,” a prosecutor said during Canty’s court appearance.

Canty is also accused of targeting another woman before he was taken down by police.

“I heard screaming, and she said somebody was looking at her through the bathroom window,” the victim’s sister said.

Cops say Canty was peeping through the woman’s bathroom window while she showered, Monday.

“Right here, he look my daughter in the window, my daughter take shower, he looked my daughter in the window,” Joclyn Creed, the victim’s father.

Police describe Canty as a dangerous criminal with a long rap sheet, racking up 23 arrests and nine felony convictions.

“The defendant said, ‘Take your clothes off. I’m going to rape you,'” a judge said while reading off an arrest warrant.

Canty is now being held without bond.

Police believe there may be other victims out there.

If you believe you may be a victim, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

