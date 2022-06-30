(WSVN) - A police-involved shooting is under investigation.

The incident occurred near Northwest 127th Street and 17th Avenue.

A red SUV was followed by a Hialeah police officer. An occupant of the vehicle shot at the officers.

Police fired at the vehicle and struck one person. A second suspect fled the scene on foot and officials have set up a perimeter to actively search the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No officers were injured.

Police are looking for a man in a gray hoodie.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.