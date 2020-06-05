Police investigating death of mother of 2 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a young mother of two whose body was found naked underneath a car in Miami.

Vontina Brown, 23, was found dead at a parking lot in the area of Northwest Second Place and 63rd Street early Thursday morning.

“My baby gone. She was only 23 years old,” Shantell Brown, the victim’s mother, said. “I miss my baby. You know what I’m going through? I am looking for my baby to walk in that door, and my baby ain’t coming. My baby gone. I am never getting her back.”

City of Miami Police said they are investigating her death. At this time, her death remains unclassified, and they are waiting on the medical examiner to make a determination of death.

“She was naked up underneath this car when they found her,” Shantavia Brown, the victim’s sister, said. “I am speechless. I am speechless.”

“She not here no more,” an emotional relative said. “She not here no more.”

Vontina leaves behind an 11-month-old son and a 5-year-old daughter.

“She don’t know. She keeps asking me, ‘Where is her mom. Where is my mom?’ And I can’t look at my grand baby and say, ‘Your mom is gone. Your mom is dead,'” Shantell said. “She went in the room and said, ‘Grandma, where is my mama? Where is my mama?'”

As the investigation continues, the family hopes anyone who has information or saw something will call police.

“I love my sister, and it is crazy how I have to bury my sister,” Shantavia said. “I have to bury my sister.”

Police are not classifying her death as a homicide, but they are hoping someone has information about what happened to the 23-year-old.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

