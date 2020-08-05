Police investigating after woman shot on I-75 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a woman and a man were involved in an altercation along the northbound lanes of Sheridan Street just after 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The woman then followed the man in her vehicle and once the two were on I-75, the man shot multiple rounds at the driver’s side of the woman’s vehicle, according to FHP.

She was struck by a bullet and drove herself to Memorial Hospital West.

The woman was then transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

“We recommend everybody always when getting into an altercation, it’s best to just call 911, not to follow any suspects,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes. “We have seen time and again, it always ends up in violence, somebody getting shot and it’s not worth it.”

The shooter is still at large.

Pembroke Pines Police have taken over the investigation.

