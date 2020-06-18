Police investigating after woman fatally shot in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after a shooting in Miami Shores.

Miami Shores Police responded to the scene near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 104th Street at approximately 2 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators searching for clues.

A large bullet hole could be seen in the window of the victim’s car — a white BMW SUV.

A yellow tarp could also be seen covering the body of the deceased victim.

Residents and those that frequent the area are being advised to avoid the scene until it has cleared.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has taken the lead on the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

