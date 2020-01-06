Police investigate reported shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating reports of a shooting at a Hallandale Beach neighborhood.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene near Northeast 10th Street and 12th Avenue on Monday morning.

Several officers could be seen outside a home blocked off with crime scene tape.

It is unclear how many victims are involved.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.