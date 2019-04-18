Police investigate possible drowning in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible drowning in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along the shoreline near 15th Street just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a male was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He was said to have been found in the water by a witness who pulled him to shore.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple Miami Beach Police vehicles could be seen near a yellow tarp on the sand.

Police continue to investigate but said there appears to be no signs of foul play.

