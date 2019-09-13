Police investigate fatal shooting in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka and Miami-Dade Police officers as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Alexandria Drive just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where first responders could be seen investigating inside of a damaged, dark colored sedan that appears to have crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene inside of the vehicle.

Roads in the area have been blocked off as police continue to search for those who are possibly involved.

All three of the people authorities are searching for are believed to be dressed in black, and the shooter they are searching for reportedly has dreadlocks.

