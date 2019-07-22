Police investigate fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade supermarket.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located in the area of Northwest 43rd Terrace and 27th Avenue just after 5 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the ground.

