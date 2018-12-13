Police investigate crime scene in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crime scene in Miami Gardens.

Officials could be seen investigating near Northwest 215th Street and 39th Avenue. According to the Miami Herald, human remains were found in the area.

It is unclear if the remains belong to Lynda Meier, who went missing in 2010. Meier was last seen at an ATM withdrawing money, and she was never seen again.

Officers are now investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.